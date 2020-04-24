24-hour concert raises funds to tackle hardship in music industry

A 24-hour concert which is raising money for people in the music industry who are facing hardship during the coronavirus lockdown has got under way.

The performance, which is titled Lckdown and is taking place across Friday and Saturday, will feature artists including rapper Big Narstie and the singers Katie Melua and KT Tunstall.

The musicians are performing from their own homes via a live stream, with more than 50 artists set to take part.

KT Tunstall is taking part in the concert (Chris Radburn/PA)

The concert got under way on Friday with performances from Tawiah and Lilla Vargen.

The concert is raising money for an emergency relief fund which has been organised by PRS For Music, the organisation which represents the rights of over 145,500 songwriters, composers and music publishers.

The PRS Emergency Fund, which was launched last month, has helped more than 3,000 people in the music industry so far.