Trailer for Netflix drama Hollywood exposes sleazy underbelly of showbiz

The sleazy underbelly of showbiz is exposed in the star-studded trailer for Netflix drama Hollywood.

Co-created by prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy, Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers doing whatever it takes to make it in post-war Tinseltown.

It features a mix of original and real-life figures, with Jack Picking starring as Rock Hudson and Jim Parsons as influential talent agent Henry Willson.

The expletive-laden trailer arrived on Monday and explores the seedier side of Hollywood’s Golden Age, including sex and racism.

Hollywood history could use a rewrite. @hollywoodnetflx premieres May 1 pic.twitter.com/772nizuxIz — Netflix (@netflix) April 20, 2020

“If we change the way that movies are made,” Darren Criss’s aspiring director Raymond says, “I think we can change the world.”

David Corenswet stars as Jack, an actor hoping to make it big. But he soon realises success may come at a cost.

“You bet I got a dream and I’m not the only one. The Hollywood dream, that’s everyone’s dream,” he says.

The trailer – which asks “What if you could rewrite the story?” – also features a memorable exchange between Corenswet and Parsons’s characters at a dinner table.

Jack asks a guest if she is in historical epic Gone With The Wind – only to be told the woman in question is Hollywood great Vivien Leigh, who played Scarlett O’Hara.

Hollywood arrives on Netflix on May 1.