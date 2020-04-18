Will Mellor says it’s been ‘the worst week of my life’ after death of father

Will Mellor says he has had “the worst week of my life” after the death of his father.

Sharing an emotional video on social media, the Broadchurch actor described his father as his hero, and said he would try to focus on the good times.

He said: “I’ve been going over and over in my head if I should even do this video, it just seems right.

“My dad passed away three days ago, there are a lot of people out there, I haven’t got their number, I can’t let them know.

“I’ve been everywhere with him, we went everywhere together, that is how close we were, and it’s just the hardest time, it’s just horrendous.

“What do you do when you lose your hero? I also know there are a lot of people who are going through this out there.

“I just want you to know I feel your pain. We have just got stick together and get through it, try and remember the good times.

“If you think about my dad, remember the good times, that is what I’m going to do and we will get through this.”

He captioned the video: “Worst week of my life,” and tweeted: “Btw is wasn’t #Covid_19.”

He later added: “Thank you all for your messages of support! This wasn’t meant as a sympathy video! I just needed to let people know.”