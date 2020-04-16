BBC to broadcast Bob Ross’s 1980s art show The Joy Of Painting

The BBC will broadcast episodes of cult 1980s art teacher Bob Ross’s The Joy Of Painting series as part of its Culture In Quarantine programming.

Ross, who died in 1995, has seen his popularity surge in recent years after he became a cult internet figure thanks to his trademark perm and calming voice.

The BBC will broadcast episodes of cult 1980s arts teacher Bob Ross’s The Joy Of Painting series (Bob Ross, Inc/PA)

The Joy Of Painting originally ran from 1983 to 1994 and featured Ross teaching viewers different painting techniques, completing a piece of art during each episode.

The BBC said it will air the show from next week. BBC Four controller Cassian Harrison said: “Bob has already helped tens of thousands gain the confidence to pick up a brush with his gentle and conversational approach – not to mention a truly extraordinary hairdo of an era gone by.

“It’s a hidden gem that is both escapist TV and full of practical guidance and I urge you to get ready to take on some Bob’s landscapes and master the art, literally, of his ‘fluffy clouds’ and ‘happy trees’.”

The BBC’s Culture In Quarantine programming aims to give respite to people locked indoors amid the pandemic.

Content includes a virtual book festival curated with author Kit de Waal, classic performances by the Royal Shakespeare Company and a puppet show by novelist Margaret Atwood.

Harrison added: “At BBC Four we want to provide a space where, in these extraordinarily tough times, audiences can find a sanctuary of personal development and connection all at the touch of a remote.”