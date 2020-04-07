Alec Baldwin’s wife pregnant five months after announcing miscarriage

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria has revealed she is pregnant, five months after suffering a miscarriage.

The fitness instructor, 36, shared a video featuring the baby’s heartbeat and said “all is healthy with this little munchkin”.

It will be her fifth child with Hollywood star Baldwin, 62.

Hilaria said on Instagram: “Sound up…I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel. Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

Baldwin shared the same video on Instagram and said: “My, oh my…”

The news comes after the heartbroken couple revealed in November they had lost a child.

In a social media post, Hilaria said she and the actor were “devastated” at being told their unborn baby had died at four months.

They had already lost another child in April last year. As well as his four children with Hilaria, 30 Rock star Baldwin is father to 24-year-old model Ireland from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

Hilaria married Baldwin in 2012.