Cushty! Sir David Jason to release a third autobiography

Sir David Jason has announced he will release a third autobiography, exploring his more than 50-year career in showbusiness.

The Only Fools And Horses star, 80, will release A Del Of A Life: Lessons I’ve Learned in October, publisher Century, an imprint of Penguin Books, said.

The book promises to chart Sir David’s life from trainee electrician to one of the nation’s most cherished actors, according to Century, shining new light on beloved characters such as Del Boy, DI Jack Frost and Granville.

A Del Of A Life is Sir David’s third autobiography, following 2013’s My Life and the 2017 follow-up Only Fools And Stories.

Sir David said: “In my first two books, I enjoyed sharing my life with the great British public, and I was overwhelmed by their support and kindness.

“In my new book, A Del Of A Life, I am delighted to share with readers some of the hard-won lessons I’ve learned along the way – how to dream big, how to work hard, and how not to fall through the gap in the pub bar…”

Sir David is best-known for playing wheeler-dealer market trader Derek “Del Boy” Trotter in sitcom Only Fools And Horses, as well as DI Jack Frost in crime drama A Touch Of Frost.

His other TV roles include Granville in Open All Hours and Pop Larkin in The Darling Buds Of May.

A Del Of A Life: Lessons I’ve Learned will be released on October 29.