BBC Studios show for deaf community airs despite coronavirus challenges

The series producer behind See Hear, BBC Two’s monthly show for deaf people, has delivered its latest edition despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Camilla Arnold, who leads the BBC Studios-produced programme, orchestrated the voiceover recording from her home in London, while the dubbing was done in Bristol.

Arnold, who is herself deaf, can speak and communicates through lip-reading and via a sign language interpreter.

Her topical magazine-style show sees presenters and interviewees speak to one another in sign language, but also features an overdub.

The recording process saw her coordinate 11 people over the Skype and Zoom video platforms, due to the Government’s advice on social distancing.

Usually, the dubbing mixer, producer and sign language interpreters would be present in the studio together, making it easier to keep in time.

BBC Studios’ head of unscripted productions Jon Swain said: “Camilla’s work brilliantly demonstrates the efforts going on across BBC Studios and the entire industry right now to keep delivering shows, particularly programmes that can inform and reassure audiences everywhere during such an unsettling time.”

April’s episode of See Hear is available on Wednesday.