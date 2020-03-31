Advertising
Susanna Reid back at work after self-isolating at home
The TV presenter’s son developed a ‘persistent’ cough and she spent 14 days at home.
Susanna Reid has been reunited with her Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan after self-isolating at home.
The TV presenter has spent the last 14 days at home following earlier advice from the Government amid the coronavirus pandemic, after one of her sons developed a “persistent cough”.
The 49-year-old marked her first day back at work with a selfie showing off her “DIY hair and make-up” and was seated the required two metres away from Morgan and Dr Hilary Jones.
She tweeted: “Back in the studio. DIY hair and make-up. Two metres from Piers & Dr H. Stay well”.
Reid worked from home and still appeared on GMB via video-link before her return to the studio.
Since the outbreak of coronavirus, on-screen presenters have been doing their own hair and make-up.
BBC Breakfast’s Louise Minchin shared a picture showing how her hair styling attempts have fared.
Last week Morgan shared his own woes at having to do his own on-screen prep.
This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have also been doing their own make-up for the show because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Schofield previously filmed himself with co-host Willoughby in the make-up room before their ITV programme went on air and shared a clip on his Instagram story.
In the clip, he said: “I’ve just made myself up” adding: “I don’t think I look like Barbara Cartland. Do I look all right?”
– Good Morning Britain is airing from 6am until 10am, with Lorraine Kelly joining the show for the last hour of the programme.
