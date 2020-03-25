Harry Styles calls for kindness as he postpones tour dates

Harry Styles has called for “kindness” as he rescheduled tour dates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, 26, has moved the UK and European leg of Love On Tour to next year.

Styles wrote on Instagram: “Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favourite part of working in music.

“However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.

“For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021.”

The former One Direction star added: “For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together.

“I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness.”

Advertising

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

The European leg of the Adore You singer’s tour will now start in February 2021.

Styles is one of many stars to cancel or postpone tour dates due to the global health crisis.

Sir Elton John, Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses, Celine Dion, Foo Fighters, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, The Who and Pearl Jam have all been affected.

Glastonbury was also cancelled while the Coachella music festival was pushed back to October.