Kevin Clifton reflects on his Strictly Come Dancing exit

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton said “nobody is bigger than the show” as he reflected on his departure.

The professional dancer, 37, shocked fans earlier this month when announcing he was leaving after a seven-year spell.

Clifton won the 16th series of Strictly with partner Stacey Dooley, who is now his girlfriend.

https://t.co/anOTrHoGWu New podcast episode available lookong back on a wonderful 7 years on Strictly, the decision to leave and achieving a lifelong ambition#TheKevinCliftonShow pic.twitter.com/d7ALa1cCKd — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) March 18, 2020

He discussed his reasons for leaving and said he wanted new experiences.

Speaking on his podcast, Clifton said: “At age 23 it would be different. I’d look at it and think, ‘I can stay on this for the next 10 or 15 years’, but at 37 years old I was thinking, ‘I’m going to turn 38’.

“If it’s going to be similar to what I have already done I don’t see myself doing it into my forties.

“I have got so many other interests and I thought, ‘I’ll have to leave at some point’. I guess I was starting to question when the last series would be. I kept an open dialogue with the producers. It did not come out of the blue.

Advertising

“We were very open with each other. They were aware a while back I was at least thinking when was the time. Me leaving gives younger dancers the chance to come through now. Nobody is bigger than the show.”

Clifton, known affectionately to fans as”Kevin from Grimsby,” has already announced his first post-Strictly role, revealing he will star in Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

He also admitted he felt he never earned the complete trust of Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood during his time on the show.

Advertising

Clifton said: “After seven years of trying to impress Craig, I always thought that Craig was never 100% convinced of me.

“It was very rare he would get his 10 paddle out, like mine and Stacey’s paso doble was three 10s in the final when he could have given a 10.”

Clifton is now hoping to write a TV drama.