Gavin And Stacey and the other winners at the Tric Awards 2020
Fiona Bruce, Ant and Dec and Roman Kemp also picked up awards.
Gavin And Stacey, Killing Eve, Greg James and Coronation Street were among the winners at the Tric Awards.
The annual industry awards ceremony took place at London’s Grosvenor Hotel on Tuesday, celebrating the best in TV and radio.
Here is a full list of the winners:
Sports programme – A League Of Their Own
News presenter – Fiona Bruce
Drama programme – Killing Eve
TV personality – Ant and Dec
Soap actor – Kellie Bright
Factual programme – Blue Planet Live
Radio personality – Greg James
Food programme – The Great British Bake Off
Streamed programme – The Crown
Podcast of the Year – The Peter Crouch Podcast
Entertainment programme – Gavin And Stacey
Radio programme – Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Crime programme – Line of Duty
Daytime programme – This Morning
TV judge – David Walliams
Reality programme – Strictly Come Dancing
Soap of the year – Coronation Street
Tric special award – Newsnight
