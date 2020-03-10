Gavin And Stacey and the other winners at the Tric Awards 2020

Gavin And Stacey, Killing Eve, Greg James and Coronation Street were among the winners at the Tric Awards.

The annual industry awards ceremony took place at London’s Grosvenor Hotel on Tuesday, celebrating the best in TV and radio.

Here is a full list of the winners:

Sports programme – A League Of Their Own

News presenter – Fiona Bruce

Drama programme – Killing Eve

TV personality – Ant and Dec

Kellie Bright wins the soap actor prize at the Tric Awards (Ian West/PA)

Soap actor – Kellie Bright

Factual programme – Blue Planet Live

Radio personality – Greg James

Food programme – The Great British Bake Off

Streamed programme – The Crown

Podcast of the Year – The Peter Crouch Podcast

Entertainment programme – Gavin And Stacey

Radio programme – Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Crime programme – Line of Duty

Daytime programme – This Morning

TV judge – David Walliams

And finally, the @TRICawards Special Award sponsored by @DandG_UK goes to @BBCNewsnight. Congratulations to all of the winners! pic.twitter.com/7N6ZZ9FeT9 — TRICawards (@TRICawards) March 10, 2020

Reality programme – Strictly Come Dancing

Soap of the year – Coronation Street

Tric special award – Newsnight