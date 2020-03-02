Flavor Flav ‘fired from Public Enemy over Bernie Sanders spat’

Flavor Flav has been fired from hip hop group Public Enemy following a spat over an appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally, according to Rolling Stone.

Public Enemy Radio, an off-shoot of the group featuring Flav’s long time collaborator Chuck D, performed without him at Sanders’ presidential campaign event in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In a band statement to Rolling Stone, Public Enemy said: “Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav.

“We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Chuck D (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Flav’s departure from the group came after a legal letter was sent on his behalf to Mr Sanders on Friday in which he asked the senator to make clear that he has not been endorsed by the entirety of Public Enemy, the magazine said.

“We have become aware that Flavor’s bandmate and Public Enemy co-creator, Chuck D, has endorsed Bernie Sanders’ candidacy for president and plans to perform at an upcoming Sanders rally,” the letter said.

“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political views as he sees fit – his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy.”

Advertising

A handwritten note apparently scrawled by Flav at the bottom of the letter said: “Her Bernie, don’t do this!”

Responding to the news on Twitter, Chuck D said: “It’s not about Bernie with Flav.

“He don’t know the difference between Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders.

Advertising

“He don’t know either.”

Public Enemy were formed in Long Island, New York in 1986 and released hits such as Fight The Power, Rebel Without A Pause and Don’t Believe The Hype.

Public Enemy were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.