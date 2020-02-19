Nolan sisters to cast off on cruising travel show

The Nolan sisters are set to cast off on a journey through the Mediterranean with a new TV series.

Coleen, Linda, Maureen and Anne will embark on their first shared trip and singing reunion in decades in the travel show, which has the working title The Nolans In The Mood For Cruising.

It finds all four sisters single for the first time in their adult lives and excited to spent quality time together and celebrate.

They will also address issues such as Linda’s fight with incurable breast cancer, low self-esteem, and what single life in middle age means for them.

They will embark on two cruises around the Mediterranean onboard the MSC Grandiosa and across the eight-episode series they will prepare to perform their hit single I’m In The Mood For Dancing on their final night on the ship in front of their fellow passengers.

Each episode will feature a different preparation, such as a dance rehearsal or picking who sings lead now that their sister, other Bernie, is no longer with them.

She died of breast cancer in 2013.

Coleen said: “The four of us are so excited to go on this trip; there are things that we all want to tick off our bucket lists, and this is definitely one of them!

“We want to give Linda the trip and performance of a lifetime!”

Linda added: “This trip is going to be a riot and I cannot wait.

“Also we get to perform together again, and with Anne, and that will be very special.”

The Nolans In The Mood For Cruising will premiere on Quest Red in the summer and will also be available on demand on dplay.