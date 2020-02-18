The Kooks and The Wombats added to All Points East bill

The Kooks and The Wombats are set to perform at All Points East festival this year.

The indie rock bands are the latest additions to the line-up, alongside other artists including Tom Walker, Jake Bugg and Gabrielle Aplin.

Massive Attack, Tame Impala and Kraftwerk are among the names already announced.

The festival is held in London’s Victoria Park over nine days in May, with The Kooks and The Wombats both on the bill for May 30.

The Wombats (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Kooks, known for hits such as She Moves In Her Own Way and Ooh La, said they were “so excited” to be performing at the event.

“Can’t quite believe it!” they said.

“It’s one we have wanted to play for a long, long time.

“Just crazy how good the line-up is, we are so honoured to be part of it and we’ll be putting on our finest glad rags and pulling out all the old tunes along with some new ones.

“Get yourself over to Victoria park, it’s gonna be a big night!”

The Wombats, whose hits include Moving To New York and Let’s Dance To Joy Division,

All Points East was held for the first time in 2018 and returned last year.

The festival runs from May 22 to 31 this year.

For information visit www.allpointseastfestival.com.