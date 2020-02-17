Advertising
Cate Blanchett brings the glamour at Kelly Gang film premiere
The film tells the story of Australian bushranger Ned Kelly.
Cate Blanchett sparkled in a metallic blazer as she hit the red carpet for the premiere of the film True History Of The Kelly Gang.
The stylish star, 50, dressed for the weather in a black turtleneck and black trousers, with simple black heels.
The Australian actress jazzed up the chic ensemble with a blue blazer with a silver pattern.
Cast members including George MacKay, Jacob Collins-Levy, Earl Cave and Essie Davis also attended the screening at the Picturehouse Central in London.
Australian actress Davis also stood out in a bright turquoise pleated dress with billowing sleeves.
True History Of The Kelly Gang tells the story of Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang.
It opens in the UK later this month.
