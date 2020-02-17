Cate Blanchett brings the glamour at Kelly Gang film premiere

Cate Blanchett sparkled in a metallic blazer as she hit the red carpet for the premiere of the film True History Of The Kelly Gang.

The stylish star, 50, dressed for the weather in a black turtleneck and black trousers, with simple black heels.

The Australian actress jazzed up the chic ensemble with a blue blazer with a silver pattern.

Cate Blanchett (Ian West/PA)

Cast members including George MacKay, Jacob Collins-Levy, Earl Cave and Essie Davis also attended the screening at the Picturehouse Central in London.

Australian actress Davis also stood out in a bright turquoise pleated dress with billowing sleeves.

Essie Davis (Ian West/PA)

True History Of The Kelly Gang tells the story of Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang.

It opens in the UK later this month.