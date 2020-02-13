Slowthai apologises to Katherine Ryan for his ‘shameful actions’ at NME Awards

Rapper Slowthai has apologised to Katherine Ryan for his behaviour on stage for which he was criticised at the NME Awards.

The grime artist, who was awarded the hero of the year prize at the ceremony, had asked the comic to smell his cologne, referred to her as “baby girl” and also put his arm around her waist in front of the audience.

Slowthai tweeted: “@nme please forward my award to @kathbum for she is the hero of the year. what started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part.

“i want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. i am not a hero.”

.@nme please forward my award to @kathbum for she is the hero of the year. what started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part. i want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. i am not a hero. (1/2) — tyron. (@slowthai) February 13, 2020

(2/2) katherine, you are a master at your craft and next time i’ll take my seat and leave the comedy to you. to any woman or man who saw a reflection of situations they’ve been in in those videos, i am sorry. i promise to do better. let’s talk here. — tyron. (@slowthai) February 13, 2020

He added: “katherine, you are a master at your craft and next time i’ll take my seat and leave the comedy to you. to any woman or man who saw a reflection of situations they’ve been in in those videos, i am sorry.

“i promise to do better. let’s talk here.”

Advertising

Canadian stand-up comedian and TV star Ryan replied to him on Twitter: “I knew you were joking and congratulations on your very award-worthy album! I hope you know that a bad day on social media passes so quickly.

I knew you were joking and congratulations on your very award-worthy album! I hope you know that a bad day on social media passes so quickly. Everything will be better tomorrow. Xx — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) February 13, 2020

“Everything will be better tomorrow. Xx.”

She had previously denied that the encounter with the rapper had made her uncomfortable, tweeting: “He didn’t make me uncomfortable. This is why we need women in positions of power.

Advertising

“I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any heckler coming up against a COMIC – not a woman – a COMIC.

He didn’t make me uncomfortable.This is why we need women in positions of power. I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any heckler coming up against a COMIC – not a woman – a COMIC. I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it.Tonight was fun! ❤️ https://t.co/BBMPZpIvhy — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) February 13, 2020

“I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it. Tonight was fun!”

During their exchange, which had been captured by members of the audience and posted on social media, Ryan joked to Slowthai as he left the stage: “Thank you Mike from Love Island.”

She also said to the performer: “You are younger than my babysitter.”

The NME Awards, held at London’s Brixton Academy, also saw Slowthai, real name Tyron Kaymone Frampton, cause another controversy when he got into a confrontation with a member of the audience while accepting his award.

The 25-year-old Northampton musician appeared angered by a comment made by a spectator during his acceptance speech and threw his drink into the crowd before jumping down to face them.

He was restrained by security as he argued with the member of the audience and was later booed by the crowd.

His appearance at the NME Awards came after he posed with an effigy of Boris Johnson’s severed head at the Mercury Prize ceremony in September.

He held the head aloft during his performance and, after his energetic act, he proclaimed, to cheers from the audience: “F*** Boris Johnson. F*** everything.”

The artist, whose record Nothing Great About Britain was nominated for the prestigious album award, later said his act was merely metaphorical, and said he does not advocate violence.

The NME Awards also saw Taylor Swift make an appearance as she was honoured with the best solo artist in the world prize.

The US singer told the audience that thanks to a previous NME award she won she is now able to display two of the middle finger-shaped trophies side by side in her home.

She added: “This is like the craziest awards show I have ever been to, thank you.”

Other winners at the music event included Little Simz, FKA twigs, AJ Tracey, Slipknot and Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis.