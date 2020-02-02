Two contestants dumped from Love Island after tense vote

Sophie Piper branded Mike Boateng a game player as she was dumped from the Love Island villa.

The 21-year-old was sent packing during Sunday night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, alongside Wallace Wilson.

The pair had ended up in the bottom four with their respective partners – Mike and Rebecca Gormley – after a public vote for the least compatible couples. The safe couples then had to pick which two contestants to save.

Sophie Piper (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Sophie was in a couple with Connor Durman for much of her stay in the villa but was snapped up by Mike after his budding romance with Leanne Amaning came to an end.

Speaking after she was dumped, she said it was “awkward” when Mike picked her over Leanne in the recoupling and that she was “so confused” when he suggested he was interested in her.

“Callum (Jones) said to me that Mike was weighing me up as an option, I was like ‘Are you actually winding me up?’” she said.

“From the get go, I was just friends with Mike and it wouldn’t have changed. To hear him say that he wanted to get to know me, there was a question there whether he was playing a game.

Advertising

“It was very awkward when he picked to recouple with me over Leanne.”

Asked if anyone in the villa was playing a game, Sophie said: “The only tiny game player would be Mike because some of his moves don’t add up, but I’m sure he doesn’t mean anything maliciously.”

Mike Boateng (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Connor has already been dumped from the villa and Sophie – whose sister is Rochelle Humes – said she was “so excited” to see him again.

Advertising

She revealed she had been “debating” leaving with Connor when he was eliminated but decided against it because “I didn’t want my experience to end from me leaving off my own back”.

“It would be nice to think we can pick up where we left off,” she said.

Wilson said he was grateful for the opportunity to enter the villa and admitted he was a bit surprised to have been dumped so soon.

Asked if he had been worried he would be leaving after the public vote, he said: “A little bit.

“But I thought the public might have backed me a little bit, as I thought I was myself.”

He said he was “chilling” when it came down to the other Islanders voting as he thought he would be staying.

“It bothers me about why Paige (Turley) and Finn (Tapp) didn’t pick me to stay,” he said.

“I’m not bitter or a sore loser, but it just didn’t make any sense to me on paper.”

Love Island airs on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media One.