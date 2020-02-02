Menswear on the Bafta red carpet was all about subtle experimentation

Menswear has seen something of a renaissance in recent years, with celebrities like Timothee Chalamet and Billy Porter making a case for something a bit more interesting than the classic black tux on the red carpet.

While no one at this year’s Baftas was wearing anything which would break the internet, there was a noticeable trend for subtle experimentation in menswear.

Many male celebrities are no longer content with a plain suit, but are slowly branching out with unpredictable accents that make their outfits much more interesting.

Daniel Kaluuya (Matt Crossick/PA)

Daniel Kaluuya’s outfit is a perfect example of being unique yet still understated. His navy Louis Vuitton suit eschewed a classic tie and instead focused on bejewelled accents along the collar. Jewellery isn’t just for women on the red carpet, and Kaluuya was sporting a large red pinkie ring.

Kaluuya greeted John Boyega enthusiastically on the red carpet, and Boyega’s bright red suit was definitely on the more experimental side of things.

Graham Norton (Ian West/PA)

Red must be a new awards show trend for menswear as Graham Norton was also modelling the colour. He wore a velvet jacket which was complete with intricate floral stitching.

Andy Serkis (Ian West/PA)

Continuing with the idea of subtle accents was Andy Serkis, who wore a classic satin black suit with a zip detailing, which looks to be hiding a surprise tartan underlay.

Alex Wolff (Matt Crossick/PA)

With no Timothee Chalamet on the red carpet, it was up to Alex Wolff to really push the sartorial envelope. He wore a shiny teal three-piece suit with a black geometric pattern, all topped off with a white shirt and tie.

Oliver Proudlock (Ian West/PA)

Wearing a bespoke suit from Joshua Kane, TV personality and fashion designer Oliver Proudlock’s navy velvet suit was given an edge with a lighter blue pattern lining the lapels, buttons, pockets and cuffs.

Roman Griffin Davis (Ian West/PA)

At just 12 years old, Jojo Rabbit’s Roman Griffin Davis is one of the youngest people at the awards show, and he was showing up some of the older men with his sartorial choices. Griffin jazzed up the failsafe black tux with the interesting addition of an orange collar on the blazer.