Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars named UK’s top Americana album

Bruce Springsteen’s latest album Western Stars has been named the UK’s biggest Americana album of 2019.

The US star’s 19th record outsold the rest of the list’s top 10 combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

Western Stars beat Sir Van Morrison’s Three Chords And The Truth and 22-year-old Northumberland singer Jade Bird’s self-titled debut, which charted second and third respectively.

Sir Van Morrison made the top-10 list (David Jensen/PA)

The 40-strong list also included Frank Turner’s No Man’s Land at four, actor Kiefer Sutherland’s Reckless And Me at six, and Sheryl Crow’s Threads at nine.

The accolade comes ahead of the UK Americana Awards at east London’s Troxy on Thursday.

Western Stars topped the charts in June last year, and spawned an accompanying film which debuted at the Toronto International Film.

The 70-year-old’s success prevented Madonna’s Madame X from reaching the top spot.

Advertising

Western Stars denied Madonna the top spot (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Official Charts Company chief executive Martin Talbot said: “Official Charts has been proud to partner with the UK Americana industry over the past few years and helped encourage the scene to go from strength to strength.

“Western Stars deserves all the commercial success it has enjoyed this year, but we also look forward to crowning the UK’s best-selling home-grown Americana album at what is now an undisputed highlight of the UK’s music calendar – the UK Americana Awards.”