Channing Tatum and Jessie J confirm relationship is back on

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have confirmed they are back in a relationship following a brief split.

The Hollywood star and the British singer-songwriter made their red carpet debut as a couple at the MusiCares Person Of The Year event in Los Angeles on Friday, weeks after they are reported to have separated.

Magic Mike actor Tatum, 39, also posted a picture of himself with Jessie, 31, on Instagram from the night, each of them wearing novelty unicorn headpieces.

He wrote: “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!”

In another post, he shared a picture of Jessie in the silver dress she wore for the event, which honoured Aerosmith, along with the caption: “Sculpture of magic.”

Do It Like A Dude singer Jessie, real name Jessica Cornish, posted videos of the pair on her Instagram Stories, including one of them sharing a kiss for the camera.

The celebrity couple were reported to have split in December after being in a relationship for around a year.

They are believed to have started a relationship six months after Tatum split from his wife of nearly nine years, actress Jenna Dewan, with whom he has six-year-old daughter Everly.

Tatum first appeared to confirm rumours they were dating in November 2018 when he praised her performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where he was in the audience.