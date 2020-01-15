Stacey Dooley desperate to join in as she hosts Strictly tour

Strictly Come Dancing tour host Stacey Dooley has said she is “dying” to join in when she watches the stars rehearse their dances.

The TV presenter won the BBC show with professional partner Kevin Clifton in 2018.

She is returning to host this year’s live tour.

Stacey Dooley says she is ‘dying to get out there’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dooley spoke to the PA news agency at the launch of the tour.

She said: “I’m doing a tiny bit of dancing.

“But it’s funny, when you are watching the group numbers you are dying to get out there.”

Luba Mushtuk, Dianne Buswell and Karen Hauer at the launch of the tour (Joe Giddens/PA)

Celebrities who took part in last year’s competition will be on the tour along with some of the programme’s professionals, performing in arenas across the country.

Catherine Tyldesley, Alex Scott, Karim Zeroual, Kelvin Fletcher and Saffron Barker are among those taking part.

Dooley said it was “such a privilege” to be involved.

Alex Scott and Neil Jones are among those taking part (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I just want it to feel very joyous and celebratory,” she said.

“They are great, this bunch.”

She added: “When you get the arena full, it really starts bouncing. I cannot wait.”

The tour will begin at the Arena Birmingham on January 16.