Britain’s track record at the Golden Globes

Britain has enjoyed mixed fortunes at the Golden Globes in recent years.

At the 2019 ceremony, there were six British wins, the highest number for a decade.

Four of them were for acting: Olivia Colman in The Favourite, Christian Bale in Vice, Richard Madden in Bodyguard and Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal.

The other two were for Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the winner of the best original song (from A Star Is Born), and for Bohemian Rhapsody – a joint UK-US production, which won best motion picture drama.

It was the strongest British performance at the Golden Globes since 2009 – the year of Slumdog Millionaire, when there were wins for Britain in seven categories.

(PA graphic)

Between 2009 and 2019, the results were not so good.

There were peaks in 2013 and 2017, when there were five British wins.

But in 2014 there was just one win, while in 2010 there were none at all.

Hopes for British success at the 2020 Golden Globes rest chiefly with the BBC comedy-drama Fleabag.

It is one of the favourites to win the award for best musical or comedy TV series, while its star Phoebe Waller-Bridge could win best actress in a musical/comedy TV series.

Irish actor Andrew Scott would make it a hat-trick for Fleabag if he picks up the award for best supporting actor in a TV series.

Other British nominees include Helen Mirren for best actress in a TV mini-series (Catherine The Great), Helena Bonham Carter for best supporting actress in a TV mini-series (The Crown), and Brian Cox for best actor in a TV drama series (Succession).