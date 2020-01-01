BTS wow fans with New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square

BTS dazzled fans with a showstopping performance in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

The K-pop boyband took to the stage during Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in New York City.

The group were dressed in black and white ensembles to perform Make It Right on the square’s famous red stairs, before working their way to the main stage to perform Boy With Luv.

Band members Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, Jungkook, J Hope, and V showed off their best footwork with precise choreography.

Oh my, my, my! ? @BTS_twt just lit up the #RockinEve stage! ARMY, what did you think of that performance? pic.twitter.com/ByuxrCSyJV — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) January 1, 2020

The group later joined host Seacrest on stage to count down to the new year, when a ball covered in crystals drops to signify the arrival of January 1.

They took the chance to film themselves and the crowd on their phones as they screamed with excitement as the new year rang in.

Other performers to take to the stage during the celebrations included Post Malone, who sported a bright pink suit with 2020 emblazoned across the back, country singer Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette, who appeared appeared with the Broadway cast of the musical Jagged Little Pill.