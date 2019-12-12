Five, four, three, two, one… Sheridan Smith joins Thunderbirds Are Go

Sheridan Smith has joined children’s TV series Thunderbirds Are Go.

The actress will voice Scraps, “a fearless urban explorer and junk collector”, in the ITV and CITV show.

Smith, 38, who is pregnant with her first child, will be heard in the final episodes of season three, due to air from January.

Scraps is voiced by Sheridan Smith (Thunderbirds Are Go/PA)

Gemma Chan is also on board, lending her voice to aeronaut Professor Kwark in the animated series, based on the 1960s show which followed the exploits of International Rescue.

Other guest voices in the new series include Peter Davison, Tanya Moodie, Cel Spellman and Sacha Dhawan.

Series regulars include Rosamund Pike as Lady Penelope and David Graham as the voice of Parker.