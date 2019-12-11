Advertising
Chris Brown reveals newborn son’s name
He and former partner Ammika Harris welcomed the child last month.
Singer Chris Brown has revealed the name of his newborn son.
The R&B singer, 30, welcomed his second child last month and has now said his name is Aeko Catori Brown.
He revealed the unique name alongside a black and white picture on Instagram which showed him holding the newborn’s tiny feet.
Brown’s former girlfriend and mother of his child Ammika Harris shared the post and wrote: “Forever won’t be enough with you.”
Chart-topping R&B star Brown also has a five-year-old daughter, Royalty, from a previous relationship with model Nia Guzman.
Brown and Harris reportedly welcomed Aeko in November.
The singer shared a picture with the caption “11-20-2019″ in an apparent nod to the birth.
On the same day, Harris, 26, wrote on Instagram: “I was in love, when I first saw you.”
