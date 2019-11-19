Piers Morgan suggests new ITV reality series idea for Lorraine Kelly

Piers Morgan has joked he is going to suggest a new reality TV series to ITV which will see Lorraine Kelly stranded on a desert island with Jennifer Arcuri and Esther McVey.

His comments follow separate incidents where Kelly was involved in awkward exchanges on air with Ms McVey and then more recently this week with US businesswoman Ms Arcuri.

Our @piersmorgan is thinking about pitching a new reality show involving @lorraine parachuting on to a desert island with only Esther McVey and Jennifer Arcuri! ? Would you watch? pic.twitter.com/XNdNxCczHR — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 19, 2019

On Monday, Kelly criticised Ms Arcuri live on air, asking why she had appeared as a guest on Good Morning Britain (GMB) after the businesswoman appeared to sidestep questions put to her regarding her relationship with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In June this year, Kelly also appeared to “snub” her former GMTV colleague-turned-politician Ms McVey when she appeared on GMB as a guest.

Tuesday morning saw the 59-year-old receive a light ribbing from Morgan during a live link to preview upcoming stories on Lorraine.

He said: “When I see that the smile is gone and I see this very severe expression, and I see a slight shaking of the shoulders, and I realise a salvo is coming …

“I’m thinking of pitching to Kevin Lygo, our director of programmes, a new reality show where you are parachuted on to a desert island with only Esther McVey and Jennifer Arcuri. And we basically just work out who is last woman alive. My money would be on you!”

Kelly laughed and said: “I think it probably would…”

Morgan ended by asking her: “Anyone you want to savage today Lorraine?”

The June exchange with Ms McVey saw the Scottish presenter quickly gloss over a question from Susanna Reid during a live link when she was asked if she remembered the now housing minister Ms McVey.

Lorraine Kelly and Esther McVey (PA)

Morgan then quizzed Kelly, saying: “So you got on with Esther then Lorraine?” to which Kelly replied: “I don’t remember love, I don’t remember at all, it was an awful long time ago.”

Morgan went on to joke that if “looks could kill, she’d be six feet under”, and added that he would “love to hear the back story”.

The morning talk show host also made headlines early on in 2019 when a judge in a tax tribunal case ruled that she “presents a persona of herself”.

She was victorious in a battle with HM Revenue & Customs, with the judge stating that she was not an ITV employee and that she performed “the role of a friendly, chatty and fun personality”.

Mr Lygo is ITV’s director of television.