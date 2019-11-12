The Dave Clark Five announce ‘best of’ album

The Dave Clark Five have announced a greatest hits album.

All The Hits is a definitive collection of the band’s songs, remastered by Dave Clark at the world famous Abbey Road Studios and available on vinyl for the first time in more than 40 years.

It features 28 tracks spanning over half a century, including their first number one hit Glad All Over, which knocked The Beatles off the top spot in the UK in 1964.

Other hits include Bits And Pieces, Do You Love Me and Catch Us If You Can.

(The Dave Clark Five/PA)

Clark said: “It’s a trip for me to go back to vinyl. The 60s revisited.

“This album covers our hits from around the world on both CD and magical vinyl. We hope you enjoy this blast from the past.”

The five-piece consisted of Clark (drums), Mike Smith (vocals, keyboard), Lenny Davidson (guitar), Denny Paxton (saxophone), and Rick Huxley (bass). The English rock and roll band sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Advertising

They were among the acts to spearhead the British invasion of the US, scoring 15 consecutive top 20 hits there.

All The Hits will be released on BMG on January 24.

It will be available in a CD digipak with a 32-page booklet and a double LP with gatefold sleeve featuring fully remastered audio, and will also be available digitally for purchase and streaming.