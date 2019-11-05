Tess Daly: Working with Sir Terry Wogan was a privilege

Tess Daly has said working with Sir Terry Wogan on Children In Need was an “utter privilege”.

Sir Terry hosted the annual telethon for 35 years, latterly alongside the Strictly Come Dancing presenter.

Daly said working with the veteran broadcaster was the highlight of her time on the charity broadcast.

Sir Terry Wogan with Pudsey bear (David Jensen/PA)

Children In Need returns to the BBC this month, with Daly at the helm for a night of fundraising and special shows.

The presenter revealed that she has to watch appeal videos in advance to avoid being shocked and left in tears live on TV.

She said of her work on the annual broadcast: “The highlight of my Children In Need years will always be getting to stand by the great man, Sir Terry Wogan’s side.

“What a pleasure and utter privilege that was.”

Advertising

Sir Terry died in 2016 after enjoying decades as the face of Children In Need, and other BBC work on Radio 2 and presenting the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

Daly has her own packed schedule in the countdown to Christmas, with Strictly in full swing.

Tune in to the 2019 #ChildrenInNeed Appeal Show for this exclusive from @westlifemusic ? ?➡️ Friday 15th November @BBCOne https://t.co/QbP5qJFmzG — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 4, 2019

She said: “It’s the start of a busy weekend for me, and I literally walk off the studio floor and into the car to head up to Blackpool for our Strictly special!

Advertising

“I also pre-watch all the appeal films as many of them are incredibly emotive and if I watched them for the first time live on the night I’d be in floods of tears and unable to speak.”

Daly said it would be difficult for Children In Need to continue breaking records, but has praised the generosity of the British public.

Fellow presenter Ade Adepitan has also praised the late Sir Terry, who was a fixture of his childhood.

He said: “My first time presenting Children In Need will always be a super special one for me.

“I think it might have been the first year without Sir Terry Wogan and to be asked to do it was mind-blowing.

“I grew up watching Children In Need and then to be part of the whole thing on appeal night – that just sent shivers down my spine.”

The annual charity broadcast returns with presenters Adepitan, Graham Norton, Mel Giedroyc and Marvin and Rochelle Humes on Friday November 15 on BBC One.

There will be special sketches, musical acts and guest appearances during the evening’s entertainment, including a Strictly dance, Norton’s Red Chair, and a Mock The Week show.