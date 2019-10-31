Roger Taylor will help oversee Music Walk Of Fame

Queen drummer Roger Taylor is among the talents to oversee the Music Walk Of Fame in London’s Camden Town.

Commemorative flagstones in the district will honour the best of talent from across the world, with a nod to the area’s rich musical history.

In the style of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, the Camden plaques will display the names of celebrities.

Paul Oakenfold is involved in the project (Michelle Thorpe/PA)

Taylor will join DJ Paul Oakenfold, rapper Kurtis Blow and Libertines co-frontman Carl Barat on the committee for the walk.

The first flagstone will be unveiled on November 19.

Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, Justine Simons, said: “London is renowned around the world for its thriving music scene and Camden’s legendary venues have been a driving force behind our city’s success.

“So where better to celebrate the musicians who have such an impact on all our lives? The music walk of fame is a great way to celebrate these artists and inspire even more people to visit Camden.”

Advertising

Carl Barat (Ian West/PA)

Lee Bennett, founder of Music Walk Of Fame, added: “I’m overjoyed to see what was originally an ambitious idea many years ago come to fruition.

“We see this as a seminal moment for the music industry, a celebration of musicians and performers that creates a new outlet for the fan to engage in.”

Other committee members include acclaimed rock photographer Jill Furmanovsky, Food Records label boss Andy Ross, Chris McCormack of Camden Rocks and Recording Academy executive Branden Chapman.

The first artist will attend the ceremony for the laying of the first stones, which will begin the Walk Of Fame at Britannia Junction in Camden.