Fourth queen sashays away after Drag Race UK’s Snatch Game special

Sum Ting Wong has been eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK after transforming into Sir David Attenborough for the show’s famous Snatch Game.

The Birmingham-based queen, 30, won the affection of guest judge Geri “Ginger Spice” Horner during a fiery lip-sync battle with Crystal to the Spice Girls’ Spice Up Your Life.

However, she ultimately failed to impress show creator RuPaul, who told her to “Sashay away” in front of a bumper selection of guest judges which also included Stacey Dooley, Lorraine Kelly and Alan Carr.

Sum Ting Wong as Sir David Attenborough (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The much-awaited Snatch Game tested queens’ skills at impersonating famous figures in pop culture, with most queens opting for recognisably British stars.

Baga Chipz performed as a glammed-up Margaret Thatcher while Divina De Campo took on US celebrity chef Julia Child.

Cheryl Hole as Gemma Collins (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Blu Hydrangea performed as former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry while Cheryl Hole made an entrance as fellow Essex native and Towie star Gemma Collins.

The Vivienne opted for Donald Trump, prompting RuPaul to describe him as “not my president”.

And Crystal served as Blanche Devereaux from The Golden Girls, describing the character as a “Southern belle with a body for sin”.

Baga Chipz as Margaret Thatcher (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Sum Ting Wong opted to perform as revered naturalistic and broadcaster Sir David.

However, it was during the catwalk challenge that Sum Ting Wong made her fatal error, donning a red leotard in a lacklustre showing.

Regular judge Michelle Visage said of Sum Ting Wong: “Tonight on the runway was kind of really basic for me.

Sum Ting Wong’s catwalk look (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“You know, or you may not know but if you watch our show you know how I feel about leotards in general.

“Especially one that’s just red and not really fitting you well, if you turn around you can see how it’s fully pulling away from her back.”

Carr simply said: “That outfit looks minging.”

Special guest judge Geri Horner (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

After facing the boot, Sum Ting Wong said she was happy to have raised the profile of LGBT Asians.

She said: “It’s hard under all the lights and cameras to be yourself and I think I’m just happy I was able even under all the stress to really be myself, and talk so candidly about my background and upbringing as a queer Asian.

“If hearing my story has managed to help even one person, then that’s worth more to me than anything.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues on BBC Three.