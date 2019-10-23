Selena Gomez fans speculate new song Lose You To Love Me is about Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez sings about learning to love herself after letting go of a damaging relationship in her new single, prompting fans to speculate it is about Justin Bieber.

The pop star’s new track, Lose You To Love Me, details the effect a destructive relationship had on her and how much it hurt to see a former flame move on so quickly after their break-up.

While Gomez has not revealed the specific inspiration for the song, fans have speculated it is about her ex-boyfriend Bieber from whom she reportedly split for good in March 2018.

Bieber starting dating model Hailey Baldwin in June 2018. The couple got engaged a month later and married in September 2018.

In a black and white video for the song, filmed on an iPhone, Gomez looks directly into the camera as she sings: “I needed to lose you to find me, the dancing was killing me softly.

“I needed to lose you to love me.”

Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. ? Lose You To Love Me is out now. #ShotOniPhone #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/WJG0Y1Fpik — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2019

Advertising

She continues: “In two months you replaced us, like it was easy. Made me think I deserved it, in the thick of healing.”

She concludes the song with: “And now the chapter is closed, and now it’s goodbye, it’s goodbye for us.”

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Interesting & crazy how @justinbieber and @selenagomez communicate so much to each other through their music. For YEARS. Wishing them both well.”

Interesting & crazy how @justinbieber and @selenagomez communicate so much to each other through their music. For YEARS. Wishing them both well. #LoseYouToLoveMe #SelenaGomez #JustinBieber ♥️ — Brenda (@Breegirl28) October 23, 2019

Advertising

Another wrote: “PSA: Y’ALL. SELENA GOMEZ HAS NEVER LOOKED OR BEEN BETTER & SHE’S DOING IT WITH A SONG 100% ABOUT JUSTIN BIEBER.

“‘In two months you replaced us like it was easy.’ I love it so much. She’s back”

PSA: Y’ALL. SELENA GOMEZ HAS NEVER LOOKED OR BEEN BETTER & SHE’S DOING IT WITH A SONG 100% ABOUT JUSTIN BIEBER. “In two months you replaced us like it was easy.” I love it so much. She’s back. https://t.co/WpiomxMjxj @selenagomez #LoseYouToLoveMe — W. Cade Bethea // JINGLE BALL & LOVER FEST EAST 1 (@loverfesteast) October 23, 2019

Another wrote: “SELENA GOMEZ CALLING OUT JUSTIN BIEBER. YAS QUEEN. No one can change my mind.”

SELENA GOMEZ CALLING OUT JUSTIN BIEBER. YAS QUEEN. No one can change my mind. #SelenaGomez — Witchy Vibes???‍♂️?? (@vickyxking) October 23, 2019

Taylor Swift offered support to her friend after the release of her single, writing on her Instagram story: “This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet. A triumph. I love you so much @selenagomez.”

(Taylor Swift/Instagram/PA)

Shortly after the song was released online, Gomez released a statement out on Twitter about the role her faith has played in her life.

She wrote: “I’m literally just laying down and thanking Jesus … Where my father has taken me and placing me is exactly where I am meant to be.

“He said to me ‘Selena hold on, I hurt when you hurt. I cry when you cry but I will NEVER, EVER leave your side. Work with me, walk with me and watch how I do it.’

“He always surprises me and I re-fall in love with Him every single time.

“In my worst moments, like awful, most painful moments – I never stopped falling to my knees wanting and needing only His love.

“See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it’s just not gonna happen. Not today. Not the next…”