Walking tour charts Ed Sheeran’s rise from pub performer to star

A walking tour charting Ed Sheeran’s rise from Suffolk schoolboy to international pop star has been launched in the singer’s native Ipswich.

Sheeran, 28, grew up and continues to live in the nearby market town of Framlingham.

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk will explore the pubs, clubs and venues where the future star cut his teeth as an unknown teenager.

The Ed Sheeran walking tour (Ipswich Borough Council/PA)

The trail was created by Ipswich Borough Council to capitalise on the singer’s success.

It begins at Portman Road football stadium, the home of Ipswich Town Football Club, and ends at Christchurch Park and Mansion, where an exhibition curated by Sheeran’s father John explores his beginnings in the rural county.

Along the way, Sheeran fans will visit pubs including the Swan, Steamboat Tavern and the Halberd.

The walk also takes fans to the University of Suffolk and the Town Hall, where he was awarded his honorary doctorate.

Council spokeswoman Carole Jones said: “The Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk trail will attract people of all ages, both to the town and to the exhibition.

Ed Sheeran on the first night of his record-breaking homecoming gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich (Zakary Walters/PA)

“This is a fantastic opportunity to walk in Ed’s shoes and find out more about our very own superstar.

“Ed started on his own musical journey here in his county town and we are very proud of him.”

In August, Sheeran concluded his record-breaking Divide tour with four “homecoming” gigs at the town’s Chantry Park.

He had played more than 250 shows to more than seven million fans since March 2017, with Divide becoming the most attended and highest grossing tour of all time, breaking U2’s record.

Sheeran shares his sprawling home in Framlingham with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, whom he has known from a young age.

The British chart-topper has kept his relationship private but first started wearing a wedding ring earlier this year after the couple got engaged in December 2017.

The trail starts on Tuesday October 22.