Emilia Clarke opens up about backlash over Game Of Thrones ending

Emilia Clarke has admitted “it sucks” that some fans were disappointed in the Game Of Thrones ending, but said they could not have pleased everyone.

The hugely popular fantasy epic finished its eight-season run in May but many fans were left disappointed. There was even an online petition calling for the final season to be remade with “competent writers”.

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, told Stellar magazine: “Everyone is going to have their own opinion and they’re fully entitled to them.

“It’s art and it’s to be dissected and taken on in whatever individual way you wish.

“And if you’re sad that the show is done and you’re sad because you enjoyed watching it, then that’s sad.

“It sucks this wasn’t the perfect ending that people were hoping for, but I truly believe we would never have made everyone happy.”

Discussing how she felt after the show wrapped, she said: “It really was the greatest moment of my life, but there is an absolute freedom that Thrones has given me – a gift-wrapped present in a little bow saying, ‘You’re now financially secure enough to not have to panic, so what do you want to do?’.”