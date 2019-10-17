Little Mix to find and mentor new bands in TV talent show

Little Mix are going back to their roots in a new TV talent show where they will create and mentor new bands.

The former X Factor winners are hoping to find talented singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands in BBC One show Little Mix The Search, which will air next year.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall won the 2011 series of The X Factor as a group having been formed on the show after originally auditioning as solo singers.

Little Mix The Search will air on BBC One in 2020 (BBC)

The Shout Out To My Ex singers will use their expertise to guide the hopefuls who make it into new bands, giving them access to their inner circle – the voice coaches, song writers, producers and stylists who have contributed to their global success.

The winning band’s prize will be the opportunity to join Little Mix on their summer tour in 2020.

Little Mix said: “We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel.

“As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way. We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too.

“It’s going to be really exciting and people can apply right now!”

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, said: “One of Britain’s most popular all-female bands Little Mix will bring their magic to BBC One on Saturday nights in 2020 in a brand new show set to inspire the next generation of young artists.”