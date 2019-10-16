The cast of Miranda – where are they now?

Miranda Hart is reuniting with the cast of her self-titled sitcom for a special programme for its 10th anniversary.

The show is set to air later this year, a decade after Miranda wrapped.

As the news is announced, we have a look at where the main stars of the much-loved series are now.

– Miranda Hart

Miranda Hart (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Hart, 46, has become a household name as a result of her self-titled show, which won a heap of accolades including British Comedy Awards and Royal Television Society Awards.

After it wrapped, she went on to appear in action comedy film, Spy, and has filmed a television movie called Hypocrite.

The actress is also playing Miss Bates in upcoming drama Emma, based on Jane Austen’s novel.

Advertising

Hart is also an author, and penned children’s book The Girl With The Lost Smile in 2017.

– Sarah Hadland

Sarah Hadland (Ian West/PA)

The actress, 48, has recorded a host of voice roles since her Miranda days, including several characters in children’s series Bob The Builder and video game Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom and a dog in animated film The Queen’s Corgi.

Advertising

Hadland, who starred as Miranda’s friend Stevie, has also popped up in shows such as W1A and Inside No 9.

– Tom Ellis

Tom Ellis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ellis, who played Miranda’s love interest Gary, went on to voice the character Oscar Wilde in Family Guy and this year had a part in the film Isn’t It Romantic.

The actor, 40, also has the lead role in Netflix’s fantasy drama series Lucifer.

There have also been some changes in Ellis’s private life since his Miranda days – he and Tamzin Outhwaite divorced in 2014 and this year the star tied the knot with screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer.

– Patricia Hodge



Patricia Hodge (Ian West/PA)

Hodge, 72, has been active on the stage since Miranda, with roles in productions such as A Day In The Death Of Joe Egg and Copenhagen to her name.

Recently television credits include Downton Abbey, in which she played Mrs Miranda Pelham, and A Very English Scandal, which was based on the Jeremy Thorpe scandal.

In 2017, the actress was made an OBE for her services to drama.

– Sally Phillips

Sally Phillips (Matt Crossick/PA)

Phillips has appeared in films including Bridget Jones’s Baby, You, Me And Him and Blinded By The Light, and her television credits include Zapped, Trollied and Tourist Trap.

In 2016 the actress, who has a son with Down Syndrome, presented a one-off BBC documentary called A World Without Down’s Syndrome?

Phillips, 50, has also been a curator on The Museum Of Curiosity on Radio 4.