Jennifer Aniston discusses working with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein

Jennifer Aniston has said Harvey Weinstein tried to force her to wear a dress from a clothing line owned by his then-wife.

Aniston is starring alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, which deals with the fallout from a high-profile entertainment figure being brought down by allegations of sexual misconduct.

The show was conceived before Weinstein’s downfall in October 2017 but its plot was altered after the #MeToo movement sent shockwaves through the industry.

Jennifer Aniston has discussed her dealings with Harvey Weinstein (PA)

Aniston worked with once-all-powerful movie mogul Weinstein on the 2005 thriller Derailed and told how he tried to force her to wear a dress from Marchesa, the fashion line founded by British designer Georgina Chapman, the now ex-wife of Weinstein.

Aniston told Variety: “I remember, right when Georgina’s clothing line Marchesa was starting. That’s when he came to visit me in London while we were shooting. He’d be like, ‘OK, so I’d like you to wear one of these to the premiere’.

“And I went through the book, and at the time, it wasn’t what it is today. It was not for me. He was like, ‘You have to wear the dress.’ That was my only bullying. And I was like, ‘No, I will not wear the dress.’”

Aniston, 50, said Weinstein “knew better” than to force her to wear the dress.

“Well, what was he going to do? Come over here and make me wear it?”, she added.

Weinstein, who was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood for more than two decades, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault.

He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex and is awaiting trial in New York for rape charges.