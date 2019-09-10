Cara Delevingne flashes midriff at DKNY birthday party

Cara Delevingne flashed her midriff as she was joined by a host of other stars at DKNY’s 30th birthday party, including her actress girlfriend Ashley Benson.

The British model sported a white cropped top and black baggy trousers for the red carpet event, teaming the look with a severe high ponytail and dramatic green eye make up.

Cara Delevingne (Christopher Smith/PA)

Her girlfriend Ashley Benson also attended the event, but they did not pose for photos together on the red carpet.

The Pretty Little Liars actress chose a teal crushed velvet jacket, worn with nothing underneath and teamed with black stilettos with ankle straps.

Ashley Benson (Christopher Smith/AP)

The couple were joined by Delevingne’s model pal Kendall Jenner, who wore a black double-breasted jacket dress over a black sheer top.

Kendall Jenner (Christopher Smith/AP)

She teamed the ensemble with a black clutch bag with a hand strap bearing the name of the fashion house.

Singer Halsey also put on a racy display at the party at St Ann’s Warehouse in New York City.

Halsey (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

She chose a black dress with huge slits up the thighs and a lace-up bodice that exposed her torso and hips and showed off her tattoos.

Meanwhile model Winnie Harlow teamed her electric blue locks with a sporty black and white playsuit.

Winnie Harlow (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

The party celebrated 30 years of DKNY, the New York-based fashion house founded by Donna Karan.