Everything you need to know about Amazon series Undone

Amazon Prime Video’s latest series, Undone, has already earned positive reviews from critics ahead of its premiere later this month.

It stars Rosa Salazar as a daughter who investigates her father’s death after discovering she has the ability to travel through time.

Undone employs a unique animation technique to give the series a distinctive look.

Here is everything you need to know about the show.

Rosa Salazar stars as a daughter probing her father's death in Amazon Prime Video series Undone

What is Undone’s premise?

A woman, Alma, is fed up with her mundane life until a nearly fatal car accident gives her the ability to travel through time and contact her late father, Jacob.

She uses her newfound powers to try and solve the mystery of Jacob’s death.

However, her surviving family members, including her mother and sister, begin to question her mental state.

Its animation style is a TV first

Undone employs rotoscope animation, a first for an episodic TV series.

It requires a painstaking process of animators drawing over live-action footage, frame by frame, to produce a vivid visual look.

Perhaps the best known product of rotoscoping is 2006 film A Scanner Darkly, starring Keanu Reeves.

Dutch animator Hisko Hulsing oversaw the upcoming production.

Its cast contains familiar faces

Constance Marie stars in Amazon's Undone, which has earned positive reviews from critics

Undone’s lead actress is Rosa Salazar, whose TV credits include comedy-drama Parenthood and anthology series American Horror Story: Murder House.

She also starred in the title role of Alita: Battle Angel earlier this year and has appeared in Netflix films The Kindergarten Teacher and Bird Box.

Salazar’s on-screen father will be a familiar face to Breaking Bad fans. Bob Odenkirk, who played slippery lawyer Saul Goodman in the original series as well as its spin-off Better Call Saul, stars as a mystery man who visits his daughter from beyond the grave.

Angelique Cabral and Constance Marie also star.

Undone is co-created by the man behind BoJack Horseman

Raphael Bob-Waksberg found fame with his animated adult comedy BoJack Horseman, which features an anthropomorphic horse coming to terms with a failing career in Hollywood.

Bob-Waksberg said both Undone and BoJack share certain similarities, including in their lead characters.

When is Undone released?

Undone will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday September 13. Its first season consists of eight 30-minute episodes.