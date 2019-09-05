Jamie Laing pulls out of Strictly Come Dancing due to injury

Jamie Laing has been forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing after injuring himself during recording for the series’ launch.

The Made In Chelsea star was the 11th celebrity to be confirmed for this year’s series of the BBC One dancing show.

Due to an injury, Jamie is no longer able to take part in #Strictly 2019. We’re going to miss you @JamieLaing_UK. ? pic.twitter.com/pFieM6wqMl — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 5, 2019

Laing, 30, said he was “absolutely devastated” to exit the programme just three days before its launch was due to air.

He said: “I’m absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor!

“I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest.”

The BBC has not yet said whether it plans to replace him on the show.

Advertising

Executive producer Sarah James said: “We are so sad that Jamie won’t be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm.

“We all wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Strictly professional Kevin Clifton, who lifted the glitterball trophy last year with Stacey Dooley, sent a message of condolence on Twitter.

He said: “Feel really sorry for u Jamie Laing. Maybe come back next year.”

Advertising

Having studied theatre and performance at Leeds University, Laing rose to fame after joining E4’s structured reality programme in its second series.

Feel really sorry for u @JamieLaing_UK . Maybe come back next year x https://t.co/YpZse9NhoW — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) September 5, 2019

Over the past seven years, Laing has become one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, making headlines for his romances with the likes of Louise Thompson, Lucy Watson and Binky Felstead.

The Oxford-born TV regular also appeared in the first series of Celebrity Hunted in 2017 alongside fellow Made In Chelsea cast member Spencer Matthews.