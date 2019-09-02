Menu

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson posts emotional message after Kevin Hart car crash

The Rock and Kevin Hart have a long-standing friendship and have worked together on numerous films.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has sent Kevin Hart a touching message following reports that his co-star and friend had been injured in a car accident.

The pair have had a long-standing Hollywood bromance and have starred alongside each other in numerous films including Jumanji and Central Intelligence.

Alongside a photograph of the pair from Jumanji, Johnson wrote: “Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together.
Love you man. Stay strong.”

Comedian and actor Hart is reported to have suffered “major back injuries”, according to the Associated Press.

A California Highway Patrol collision report cited by AP said Hart was a passenger in a car which is believed to have tumbled down an embankment in the hills above Malibu.

AP said Hart and the car’s driver were both taken to hospital having suffered “major back injuries”.

The driver of the car was not under the influence of alcohol, according to the report.

Hart’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

