Rapper Dave among acts to benefit from government funding

Rapper Dave and indie band Blossoms are among the acts to have benefited from grants to boost their profiles abroad, the Government said.

The latest round of Music Export Growth Scheme (Megs) funding has seen £250,000 allocated to support 20 British acts, according to organisers.

Music companies representing British musicians were given money to help develop their artists’ profiles around the world, including in the US and Canada, Australia, Japan and China as well as across Europe.

Indie rock band Blossoms are among the acts to benefit from government funding (David Parry/PA)

Among those to benefit are Mercury Prize shortlisted Dave, Brit-nominated Blossoms, experimental pop project Self Esteem and Liverpool-based quartet Ladytron.

SSJM Management’s Conrad Murray, speaking on behalf of the Blossoms, said: “We are grateful to the BPI for providing funding for Blossoms to assist them in their quest to break to America.

“The funds will be of great assistance.”

Other beneficiaries include singer-songwriter Tom Speight, Bristol collective Elder Island, London Jazz musician Yussef Dayes and afrobeats artist Afro B.

The scheme is run by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the music industry’s trade association, and is funded by the Department for International Trade as part of the Government’s Exporting is Great campaign.

A Department for International Trade spokesperson said: “The music industry contributes hugely to our economy.

“The Music Export Growth Scheme celebrates the best of British music and helps UK acts to launch their careers abroad.

“We look forward to continuing to help unlock the global potential of up-and-coming artists with the next round of funding.”

Applications for the next round of Megs funding are open now and close on September 2.