Gwyneth Paltrow makes TV comeback in The Politician trailer

Gwyneth Paltrow makes her TV comeback as she plays the mother of a scheming high school pupil aspiring to a be president in the trailer for The Politician.

The Netflix series stars Broadway actor Ben Platt as wealthy Payton Hobart, who has known from the age of seven that he is destined for the White House.

The satirical show follows him in his bid to be elected Student Body President at Saint Sebastian High School while outsmarting his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.

The trailer shows Payton navigating a scandal as footage of his running mate using a gay slur surfaces.

It also shows him clashing with his cut-throat opponent, played by Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton.

The show, created by American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy and Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk, as well as Ian Brennan, also stars Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch and Bob Balaban.

Announcing she had joined the cast back in March, Paltrow said: “Only @bradfalchuk and his ingenious writing could get me back to the original day job.”

Her last small-screen appearance was a brief cameo as herself in Nightcap in 2016 and she also appeared in two episodes of Web Therapy in 2014, after her role as Holly Holliday in Glee.

It is the first show by Murphy to launch on Netflix since he signed a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming service.

He has previously announced he has 10 projects in the pipeline there, including Ratched, a drama series starring Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched, and Hollywood, which focuses on the golden age of Tinseltown.

He is also making film adaptations of Broadway productions The Prom and The Boys In The Band.

The Politician will launch on Netflix on September 27.