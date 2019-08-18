Ashley Graham praised for sharing stretch mark photo

Pregnant supermodel Ashley Graham has won praise for sharing a picture of her stretch marks.

The US catwalk star, an advocate of body positivity, posted the image on Instagram.

“Same same but a little different,” wrote the star, who is expecting her first child.

Many fans posted messages online praising the “powerful” image, and thanking Graham for being an inspiration.

The picture was also liked by celebrities such as model Lily Aldridge and comedian Niecy Nash, who shared heart emojis, while author Rebecca Scritchfield wrote: “We need this!!! Beauty and real ness.”

Graham, 31, has enjoyed a rise to fame over the past decade for her body positivity activism and for being a successful plus size model, as well as appearances on TV programmes including America’s Next Top Model.

She announced earlier this month that she was pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Ervin.