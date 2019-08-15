Yungblud says he is ‘very fluid’ with his sexuality

Singer Yungblud has said he is “very fluid” with his sexuality and would not rule out a romance with a man or trans person.

The 22-year-old alternative rock and pop-punk musician from Doncaster, who is dating US pop star and songwriter Halsey, said he came to London to “try sex with a man” and to liberate himself.

Yungblud told Attitude magazine: “I am more straight. (But if) I walked down the street and met a f****** bloke tomorrow, or a trans person, you never know.

“It’s about connection. I’m very fluid about it.”

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison, added: “That’s why I f****** wear a dress on stage. We’ve been brought up with such boundaries: woman wears dress, man sees woman’s curves, you can make baby.

“Western civilisation put women in dresses and men in trousers. Before that, in medieval times, every f***** wore a dress.”

He said that he sometimes wants to look “girly” and sometimes wants to look more masculine “in a Fred Perry polo shirt”.

“I came to London to be liberated, to be able to paint my nails, to f****** try sex with a guy, to try everything, to fulfil my fantasies and figure out who I am.”

The rising star, who released his debut album 21st Century Liability earlier this year, is known for his song 11 Minutes, with Halsey and Travis Barker, and for the track Falling Skies, which appeared on the soundtrack to Netflix teen drama 13 Reasons Why.