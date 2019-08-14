Supermarket Sweep to get a dose of Love Island

Supermarket Sweep will return with a Love Island special.

The 1990s show is making a comeback, this time hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal.

Producers have announced that one of the new episodes will feature three couples from Love Island.

Ovie scored a slam dunk when India arrived and now this beaut couple have come in third place! ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vA9GuOrNuu — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2019

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds, Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan, and Chris Taylor and Harley Brash will “battle it out to win a cash prize for charity”.

Clark-Neal, 30, has previously said it is a “dream come true” to be hosting the rebooted ITV2 version of the popular game show.

The cult daytime show, originally hosted by the late Dale Winton, will return to screens as a prime-time nightly programme.

Supermarket Sweep was previously hosted by Dale Winton (Ian West/PA)

Many of the original elements will return, including the inflatables in the fake supermarket, the catchphrases, the trolley dash and the “memorable jumpers” worn by the contestants.

Supermarket Sweep originally ran from 1993 until 2001, and was revived for a short period in 2007.

It saw contestants take part in a number of games and quizzes, culminating in a Super Sweep prize round.

Supermarket Sweep will air on ITV2 in the autumn.