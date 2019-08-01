Ex-Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley swaps cobbles for Strictly dancefloor

Catherine Tyldesley’s dream of taking part in Strictly Come Dancing has come true, as the former Coronation Street star has been added to this year’s line-up.

The actress, who is the fifth celebrity revealed to be taking part in the dancing series, talked about her desire to appear on the programme last year.

Having played feisty barmaid Eva Price since 2011, Tyldesley bowed out of Corrie in August 2018 and told of her goal to put on her dancing shoes.

Catherine Tyldesley joined Coronation Street as Eva Price in 2011 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Around the time of her exit from the ITV programme, she told OK! magazine: “I don’t watch much reality TV but the one show I do watch is Strictly Come Dancing. I adore it.

“That’s the only one I would possibly do.”

Tyldesley, 35, bade farewell to the cobbles after being involved in a suicide storyline, which saw Eva’s partner Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward) take his own life.

Eva had moved to France with boyfriend Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) after the kidnapping of her baby Susie, but she returned to Weatherfield for an inquest into Aidan’s death for her final episode.

In even more gut-wrenching scenes, Eva’s sister Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) then begged her to stay, but her mind was already made up and she left for good.

Her roles before Corrie included small parts on Emmerdale, Holby City, Shameless and Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps.

Since leaving Corrie, Tyldesley has appeared in Channel 5’s four-part thriller 15 Days and she has also appeared on ITV’s Loose Women as a panellist a handful of times.

The Manchester-born actress recently finished filming new BBC One comedy Scarborough, by Benidorm creator Derren Litten, in which she stars with Jason Manford.

Tyldesley has four-year-old son Alfie with husband Tom Pitfield.

She married Pitfield, a personal trainer, in 2016.

Tyldesley was confirmed as part of the Strictly line-up on ITV’s This Morning.

Following the announcement, she posted on Instagram: “Beyond excited!!!! And TERRIFIED!!! Can’t wait!! Thanks for all your messages already! Here we go!!!

“Hold onto your jazz shoes- it’s gonna be a bumpy/clumsy ride! #strictly @bbcstrictly.”