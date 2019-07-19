Menu

Avengers: Endgame directors give details of upcoming projects

Showbiz

Tom Holland will star as a drug-addicted war veteran in drama Cherry.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo have given details of their upcoming films, including a drama starring Tom Holland and a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair.

The brothers held a panel at Comic-Con on Friday, speaking to a packed audience inside Hall H of the San Diego Convention Centre.

Tom Holland
British actor Tom Holland will star in Cherry, as a drug addicted war veteran (Ian West/PA)

British actor Holland appeared via video and discussed Cherry, the Russos’ next movie.

It will see Holland starring as a drug-addicted Iraq War veteran who resorts to robbing banks during the American opioid epidemic.

The film will be rated R in the US, similar to an 18 rating in the UK. It will begin shooting in October, the brothers said.

The brothers will also produce a remake of 1968 heist movie The Thomas Crown Affair, which will star Michael B Jordan.

The original featured Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway while a 1999 remake starred Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo.

Other projects announced for the Russos’ AGBO Films production company were an adaption of a 1978 Japanese anime series called Battle Of The Planet and an Amazon series based on the graphic novel Grimjack Comics.

