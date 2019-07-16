Julia Roberts reacts to Emmys ‘snub’

Julia Roberts has responded after missing out on a nomination at the 71st Emmy Awards.

The Hollywood actress had been tipped to pick up a nod for outstanding drama actress following her lead role in Amazon’s Homecoming.

However, she missed out in a category that featured Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, as well as Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.

Oscar-winner Roberts did not seem too downhearted by the omission and shared a screenshot of her phone screen to Instagram, showing an article reporting she, George Clooney and Emma Stone were among the A-listers to be “snubbed”.

Roberts captioned the post: “Well, I’m in exceptional company at least.”

Clooney had been in contention for a supporting actor nod for miniseries Catch-22, while Stone was tipped for Netflix drama Maniac.

Bodyguard star Richard Madden has missed out on an Emmy nomination (Ian West/PA)

They were not the only big names who missed out. Richard Madden failed to score a nomination for his leading role in Bodyguard while Ian McShane was overlooked for his portrayal of Al Swearengen in Deadwood: The Movie.

Long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory was one of the most popular shows on TV but its final season failed to get a nomination for outstanding comedy series.

Ricky Gervais’ After Life was a hit with viewers when it arrived on Netflix earlier this year, but Emmy voters snubbed it.

Sitcom Black-ish, which earned a best comedy series nod in each of the past three years, was also overlooked, as was star Tracee Ellis Ross.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 22.