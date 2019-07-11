Grantchester to return for fifth series

Grantchester will return for a fifth series with stars Robson Green and Tom Brittney.

The ITV prime time show will pick up five years on from the last instalment of the Cambridgeshire-set drama.

Green’s policeman DI Geordie Keating and Brittney’s man of God Will Davenport will return to fight crime in the quaint town.

Robson Green stars as DI Geordie Keating (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The new run will be set in 1957 during the premiership of Harold Macmillan.

Executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said: “We are very excited that Grantchester is returning for a fifth series.

“The audience has taken the pairing of Robson Green and Tom Brittney to their hearts and we are delighted to be able to continue the story of Geordie and Will with Masterpiece and ITV. ”

Grantchester is co-produced by Masterpiece and Kudos for ITV.

Filming for the new series will begin this summer, with further casting yet to be announced.

The series is adapted from The Grantchester Mysteries by James Runcie.