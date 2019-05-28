Menu

Stars walk red carpet for Good Omens premiere

Showbiz | Published:

The series is based on a book by Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett.

Good Omens

David Tennant and Michael Sheen will attend the premiere of Good Omens.

The actors will be joined by co-stars Jon Hamm and Miranda Richardson at the launch of the Amazon Original series.

Good Omens is an adaptation of the book co-authored by Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett.

Stars will walk the red carpet in London’s Leicester Square when the drama is shown in the Odeon Luxe this evening.

The plot of the new series follows the efforts of Sheen’s angel and Tennant’s demon as they attempt to prevent the end of the world to preserve their comfortable lives on Earth.

Comedian Jack Whitehall also appears in the series.

